Shahid Khaqan Abbasi summoned in Faizabad sin-in case

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 20:49:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The commission investigating the Faizabad sit-in case on Monday summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

His statement regarding the Faizabad sit-in will be recorded during the proceedings.

It's important to highlight that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was serving as the prime minister during the Faizabad sit-in.