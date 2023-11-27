Doctors recommending infant formula milk driven by monetary gains, Senate told

Doctors recommending infant formula milk driven by monetary gains, Senate told

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Senate on Monday debated the quality and safety of baby formula milk being sold in Pakistan, with the mover of the motion suggesting a complete ban on its sale in the country.

Samina Mumtaz Zehri, in presenting the motion, expressed concern that formula milk companies often influenced doctors and paramedics with monetary benefits to recommend their products for infant babies.

She highlighted that 16 companies manufactured formula milk, and unfortunately none were Pakistani.

She also advocated for promoting a minimum of six-month breastfeeding to enhance the immune system of babies.

On her turn, Dr Mehr Taj stated that breast milk was irreplaceable and free, with no substitute in the world. She stated that science had not yet developed any alternative to mother's milk.

Dr Zarqa Taimur pointed out that the promotion of C-Sections over natural birth in the country was driven by monetary gains and was a significant factor in improper breastfeeding. She advocated for proper legislation in this regard.

Fawzia Arshad mentioned that formula milk-fed babies were susceptible to diarrhea and other diseases, accentuating that breastfeeding was beneficial for both mother and child.

Seantors Sana Jamali and Khalida Skindar urged doctors and paramedics to prioritise creating awareness about the importance of breastfeeding over suggesting formula milk.

Concluding the debate, caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi stressed the importance of raising awareness about breastfeeding.

He said there was no substitute for mother’s milk in ensuring the overall health of infant babies.

Solangi mentioned that the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, monitored the quality and standard of imported milk.

He clarified that formula milk was rarely produced in Pakistan, adding that the country spent $30.5 million annually on importing around 15,000 tonnes of formula milk, despite being the fourth-largest milk producer in the world.

The minister explained that Senators discussed key features of formula milk, acknowledging that there might be situations where a mother was unable to breastfeed. In cases like the mother’s death, formula milk became necessary, and a complete ban might not be feasible.