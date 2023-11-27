Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: PM

Updated On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 23:29:55 PKT

ABU DHABI (APP) - Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed several multi-billion dollars memorandum of understandings (MoUs) in a range of areas here on Monday to boost economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said in a video message.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to the UAE, said with the signing of the MoUs, the bilateral economic and strategic relations had entered into new era of bilateral cooperation.

Congratulating the people of Pakistan and the UAE, Kakar said foundation of friendship with Pakistan that had been laid by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the 1970s had been taken forward by his son Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to a new era.

Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir and the federal ministers were present on the occasion, while from the other side all the important ministers of the UAE were also present.

PM Kakar expressed the hope that the MoUs that were signed by the two countries would turn into tangible projects very soon.