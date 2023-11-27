Bugti condemns Bannu terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Monday strongly condemned the suicide attack targeting a security forces vehicle in Bannu.

In a statement issued here, the interior minister expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of two civilians in the attack.

He said the nation shared the grief of the families of the martyrs and was praying for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel and citizens.

He directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

“Security forces are determined to eradicate terrorism, whereas the terrorists who attack security forces and civilians do not deserve any leniency. Pakistani people are standing by the side of their soldiers,” he added.

He said the whole nation was united to end the scourge of terrorism, adding that Pakistan would not rest until the elimination of the last terrorist from its soil.