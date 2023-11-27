PTI to hold intra-party polls following ECP order: sources

PTI to hold intra-party polls following ECP order: sources

Published On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 19:58:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold intra-party polls in light of the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), party sources stated Monday.

They said the decision to conduct intra-party elections had been approved by the party’s core committee.

While announcing its verdict on the matter last Thursday, the ECP instructed the PTI to hold intra-party polls within 20 days.

The ECP reserved the decision on Sept 13 after a PTI lawyer submitted a response following the issuance of a show-cause notice to the party.

A four-member bench led by Nisar Durrani had heard the case.

The ECP had issued a notice to the PTI on Aug 2 regarding intra-party elections, asking why it should not be disqualified for not conducting the polls.

PTI lawyer Barrister Gohar said the intra-party elections were held before the amendment to the party constitution, and later the party withdrew these amendments.

In May last year, the ECP had issued a show-cause notice to the PTI chief for his failure to hold intra-party elections.

It had extended the date on the request of the PTI, allowing it to hold intra-party elections by June 13, 2022. However, the former ruling party failed to do so.

The PTI had been scheduled to hold intra-party elections on June 13, 2021.