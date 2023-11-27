Shehbaz Sharif condemns Bannu attack

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday strongly denounced the recent suicide attack in Bannu, extending heartfelt condolences to the martyrs’ families.

Expressing sympathy for the injured, Sharif emphasised the need for optimal medical care, reiterating the national commitment to eradicating terrorism.

He asserted the sacrifices mad by the forces and citizens in on going fight against the terrorists would yield positive results.

Sharif also reflected on the potential consequences of repatriating terrorists, cautioning against a resurgence of the menace.

In a call for unity, he prayed for the swift recovery of those affected by the tragic incident.



