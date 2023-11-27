PTI's Shahzad Akbar suffers burns in acid attack at London residence

Updated On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 18:59:14 PKT

(Web Desk) – Mirza Shahzad Akbar, the accountability head during the PTI chief’s tenure as prime minister, has come under an acid attack at his London residence, it is learnt.

Akbar has suffered minor burns in the assault.

The PTI leader, who is currently in a self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom, said the incident took place on Sunday when he was at home with his spouse and children. He said he had relocated to this new house in a hamlet outside London one and a half months ago.

He confirmed in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that his wife and children are safe.

He said he got some injuries but [it was] nothing life-threatening.

According to Akbar, an attacker masquerading as a delivery guy threw acid on him as soon as he opened the door of his house. Akbar said the delivery guy, who was wearing a helmet, threw acid at him, causing burn injuries to one side of his face and body.

He remained under treatment at a nearby hospital for 11 hours after which he was discharged.

Akbar said police reached the spot upon being informed soon after the incident. He said police recovered the acid bottle which reportedly has the suspect's fingerprints.

Akbar stated in his tweet that he would not be intimidated nor bow down to those who are doing this.