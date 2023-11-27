'Fajar Al Sharq-V': Multinational counter terrorism exercise concludes in Pabbi

Special Forces of Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait participated in it

Mon, 27 Nov 2023 18:18:11 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two weeks long multinational joint counter terrorism exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V was conducted at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with participation of Special Forces contingents from the brotherly countries.

The exercise is a multinational joint exercise in counter terrorism domain among the Special Forces of Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait.

The exercise is aimed at nurturing of joint employment and interoperability besides, harnessing the historic military to military relations among the brotherly countries.

The member countries have displayed zeal and enthusiasm for benefiting from expertise of each other

