COAS Munir reaffirms support to govt for durable economic recovery

PM Kakar chairs meeting of SIFC's Apex Committee

Updated On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 19:02:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Friday reiterated Pakistan Army’s full support to the government in durable economic recovery of the country.

The army chief expressed these views during a meeting of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. The meeting reviewed the steps taken by the council for promoting investment in the country.

The meeting was attended by members of the interim cabinet, caretaker chief ministers, and high government officials.

During the meeting, various ministries briefed the participants on the measures being taken by them to ensure timely achievement of the set targets. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the progress in this regard.

The participants also reviewed the projects related to investment in oil and gas sectors, and privatisation of public entities running in losses.

