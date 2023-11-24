Kakar lauds Saudi Arabia for standing by Pakistan through thick and thin

Fri, 24 Nov 2023 19:03:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Saudi Arabia has always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and extended support to it in the diverse fields, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar stated on Friday.

Talking to Imam-e-Kaaba, Sheikh Salih bin Abdullah al Humaid, the prime minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were tied in a strong historical relationship based on commonalities of religion, values and traditions.

Kakar expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for providing development assistance to Pakistan in the fields of education and health. He mentioned that the Saudi government was extending exemplary support to the Pakistani manpower working in the kingdom.

The prime minister highlighted that recently, the custodian of the two holy mosques and the crown prince expressed unconditional support for the Palestinians by convening the emergency session of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Kakar, during the meeting, strongly condemned the atrocities committed against Palestinians and the massacre of children in Gaza.

He emphasised the opening of a corridor for an interrupted supply of humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza.

On Islamophobia, the prime minister stressed the need to educate the young generation through documentaries on Islamic teachings, history and culture.

He said the translation of these documentaries into different languages and their broadcast across the world could help project the true essence of Islam.

In this regard, he said, the platform of the union of OIC news agencies was important in disseminating the correct narrative from an Islamic perspective.

The Imam-e-Kaaba termed the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as brotherly and exemplary.

He lauded the contribution of the Pakistani diaspora in the development and progress of Saudi Arabia.

He emphasised the upbringing of the young generation on the lines of Islam and its teachings.

The Imam-e-Kaaba thanked Pakistan for the excellent hospitality extended to him during his visit to the country.