Imam-e-Kaaba calls on COAS Asim Munir at GHQ

Pakistan Pakistan Imam-e-Kaaba calls on COAS Asim Munir at GHQ

The dignitaries condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza conflict

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 18:34:26 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Humaid on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir at the General Headquarters on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The COAS welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that visit by Imam-e-Kaaba to Pakistan was a matter of honour for the people here. He said the Muslims from across the world had boundless reverence for “Harmain Shraifain” and profound respect for their custodian.

The Imam-e-Kaaba said Islam is a religion of peace and brotherhood, and there is no room for misconstrued interpretations of Islam.

The dignitaries condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza conflict and the oppression of the Muslims in IIOJK, and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

The army chief remarked that Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had strong strategic relations based on exemplary historic religious and cultural ties.

At the end, the Imam-e-Kaaba prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Muslims.