PPP dispels reports of Bilawal-Zardari rift

Published On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 18:29:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday dispelled the speculations of discord within the party involving Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari following the former foreign minister's departure to Dubai.

Bilawal has been actively campaigning nationwide, positioning his party as the solution to Pakistan's challenges. He has targeted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in his campaign and urged older politicians like Nawaz Sharif to step aside and allow the new generation to lead in the upcoming Feb 8 elections.

But former president Asif Zardari in an interview on Thursday described Bilawal as "inexperienced" and "not fully seasoned" in politics. He noted that Bilawal's call to sideline "old politicians" echoed sentiments of many from the younger generation. He also acknowledged the time it takes for one to gain political acumen.

Nevertheless, the PPP dispelled the speculations of rifts within the party leadership, with Faisal Karim Kundi, the PPP central secretary information, clarifying on X, formerly Twitter, that Bilawal's trip to Dubai was planned beforehand.

Kundi maintained that Bilawal's trip to Dubai coincided with his scheduled departure after visiting Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

He dismissed the claims of discord between Bilawal and Zardari as unfounded rumors.

Former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah stated that Bilawal's visit was a routine matter.

PPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri highlighted Bilawal’s private visit to Dubai, stating it was part of his regular travel and not prompted by any specific reason.

Marri also confirmed Bilawal's plan to return by November 30 for the party's Foundation Day event.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman questioned the media’s reaction, asserting that Bilawal's trip aligned precisely with his schedule.