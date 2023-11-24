Improved sanitation stressed for healthy environment at schools

Pakistan Pakistan Improved sanitation stressed for healthy environment at schools

Improved sanitation stressed for healthy environment at schools

Follow on Published On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 18:48:19 PKT

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (APP) – The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) held a function in connection with World Toilet Day to raise awareness among people about cleanliness and sanitation.

The event was held at the Government High School, Mahrrah, where the staff, students and volunteers participated in the awareness activities.

The participants underlined the need for the government to ensure the availability of toilets at schools as well as public places to ensure cleanliness.

In this regard, they said most public schools lacked functional toilets, leading to the spread of diseases among students.

Emphasising the use of latrines, health and hygiene promotion and the importance of cleanliness, the participants said concrete measures should be taken to ensure the availability of a decent toilet infrastructure at schools to provide a healthy environment for children.