Palestinian children are being slaughtered as we celebrate World Children's Day

Pakistan Pakistan Palestinian children are being slaughtered as we celebrate World Children's Day

Domestic violence and lack of protection in Pakistan mean they face the consequences forever

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 20 Nov 2023 14:04:30 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk/Dunya News) – Under the theme “For Every Child, Every Right”, people in Pakistan and around the globe are celebrating the World Children’s Day today (Nov 20), as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility to ensure the well-being and rights of every child, regardless of their circumstances.

However, the day coincides with Israel’s barbarianism, targeting the innocent Palestinian children, which is resulting in thousands of deaths. Many of these children are either maimed or have been orphaned.

The remaining ones are traumatised, seeing their entire families wiped out, as the powerful governments around the world are either backing Israel or acting as silent spectators.

This year’s theme underscores the imperative to address the diverse needs of children worldwide, emphasising that every child deserves access to fundamental rights including education, healthcare, protection from exploitation, and access to a nurturing environment.

It resonates with the ongoing efforts to build a more inclusive and equitable world for children, encouraging individuals and organizations to reflect on the progress made and the work that still lies ahead.

As the world unites to celebrate World Children’s Day, the focus must remain on fostering an environment where every child has the opportunity to grow, learn, and flourish, ensuring a brighter and more promising future for the younger generation.

Meanwhile, the annual celebrations come as the children in Pakistan continue facing or witnessing domestic violence and denial of their basic rights even in the 21st century. Lack of proper grooming and education as well as protection at the family, societal and state levels mean the scars will haunt them for the rest of their life.

PAKISTAN’S RESOURCES AND CHILDREN



In a message, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said children were on the top of the list of those having right to the country’s resources and promised to invest on their education, health and protection after coming into power after the Feb 8 elections.

Citing the children rights enshrined in the 1973 Constitution, he also mentioned that his party’s government in Sindh had taken a variety of steps to ensure provision of basic services to them.

Commenting on the plight of Palestinians, Bilawal said humanity would always remain ashamed of the ongoing slaughter of children in Gaza and West Bank. A Palestinian child was being killed in every 10 minutes, he regretted.

In this regard, the PPP chairman demanded the world community to press for an immediate end to the injustices committed against the Palestinian children.

MESSAGES

In his message on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi called upon the relevant government departments, the civil society and the UN agencies to come together and play their constructive role in the national effort to improve the lives of children in Pakistan.

“We believe that social justice and equality are the cornerstones on which the structure of a healthy society is built.”

Similarly, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf highlighted the significance of child rights and said the parliament had always vigorously worked for the welfare and well-being of children.

