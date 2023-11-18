Punjab imposes smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts for one day

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab imposes smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts for one day

All public and private schools, colleges, universities shall remain closed today (Saturday).

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 18 Nov 2023 06:51:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Government has decided to impose a smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts of the province including Lahore for one day (Saturday, November 18), Dunya News reported.

All public and private schools, colleges, universities, and educational institutions shall remain closed on Saturday. Markets, shops, gyms, cinemas and offices shall open after 3:00 PM.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a notification for implementation of smart lockdown.

According to the notification, there will be a lockdown on Saturday in 10 districts including Lahore, Nankana Sahab, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin.

