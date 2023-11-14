Bilawal to visit KP to address party conventions

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Nov 16 to address party conventions.

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto will address workers' convention in Abbottabad, followed by a convention in Mardan on Nov 17 and in Peshawar on Nov 18.

The PPP conventions are also scheduled for Nov 20 in Nowshera, Nov 21 in Dir, and Nov 22 in Chitral.

The purpose of the political tour is to gather public support for upcoming general elections.