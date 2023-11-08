PPP to win elections even without level-playing field: Bilawal

Pakistan Pakistan PPP to win elections even without level-playing field: Bilawal

PPP to win elections even without level-playing field: Bilawal

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 23:45:48 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the PPP will win the next elections even without the level-playing field.

Talking to media on Wednesday, the PPP chairman said that it would be the first time when the prime minister, chief minister of Sindh and mayor of Karachi would hail from the PPP after the next elections.

“We will change the destiny of the country including Karachi. The people are with the PPP, especially the youth of the country,” he said.

“عوام پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کے ساتھ ہے اور انشاءاللہ 8 فروری کو عوام جوش و جذبہ کے ساتھ باہر نکل کر تیر پر مہر لگا کر ناصرف صوبائی بلکہ وفاقی حکومت بھی بنائیں گے۔”



چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری @BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/RwJtHcvmLM — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) November 8, 2023

The PPP chairman said that the party had started conducting interviews of the candidates, which would be finalised after the delimitation of the constituencies.

“We will create employment opportunities for the youth and start mega developmental works in the city after winning the elections,” the PPP chairman stated, adding that the PPP had never gotten level playing field in any election and the people of Pakistan always stood by the party.

He said the PPP workers should not complain about the level-playing field as it would not matter in the next election. He said that the PPP would win the elections despite all odds.

He said that that MQM, and PML-N alliance would prove futile.