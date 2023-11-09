Pakistan, US agree to move forward with strategic health dialogue

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 21:56:45 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan and the United States have agreed to continue their strategic health dialogue, which aims to address jointly-identified priority areas, Radio Pakistan has reported.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between a delegation from the US Center for Disease Control, Atlanta, led by Dr Richard Franka, representative of its Global Immunization Division, and Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed mutual areas of interest for cooperation in the health sector.

Dr Nadeem Jan expressed the national leadership’s commitment to using all its strength and resources to contain all vaccine-preventable diseases.

Dr Richard Franka, representative of Global Immunization Division, appreciated the government’s commitment and the unprecedented support being extended to valiant frontline health workers by Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies.