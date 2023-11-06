Funeral prayers of Tirah IBO martyrs held at Peshawar Garrison

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Nov 2023 23:39:55 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The funeral prayers of valiant sons of the soil, who embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting against terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Tirah area of Khyber district, were held at Peshawar Garrison on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Peshawar Corps commander, a large number of serving officers and jawans, civil officials and general public attended the funeral prayers of Lieutenant-Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, Naik Khushdil Khan, Naik Rafique Khan and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir.

The martyrs would be laid to rest with full military honours in their respective hometowns, the ISPR stated in a press release.

Lieutenant-Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider was a resident of Islamabad; Naik Khushdil Khan belonged to Lakki Marwat; Naik Rafique Khan was a resident of Charsadda; and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir belonged to Murree.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” concluded the military’s media wing.



