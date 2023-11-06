PM Kakar reiterates resolve to continue fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday reiterated the resolve to continue the war against terrorism till complete elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

The prime minister’s statement came after a Pakistan army officer and three soldiers embraced martyrdom in a trade of fire during an intelligence-based operation in Tirah area of Khyber district.

In his condolence message, Kakar expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, Naik Khushdil Khan, Naik Rafiq Khan and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer in Tirah area.

The PM expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family members of the martyrs and prayed for grant of courage to bear this loss with courage.

He said the entire nation was proud of its martyrs, and added that the evil designs of the foes of peace in Pakistan would never be allowed to succeed.

