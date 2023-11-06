Lt Col among four martyred, three terrorists killed in Khyber operation

Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A Pakistan Army officer and three soldiers were martyred in a trade of fire during an intelligence-based operation in general area Tirah, Khyber district, said military’s media wing on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists.

“During conduct of the operation, own troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell, while three terrorists got injured,” read the statement.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Lt Col Hassan Haider, Naik Khushdil Khan, Naik Rafique Khan and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir, having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it said, adding: “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.

