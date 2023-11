Sindh announces public holidays on Nov 9, 13

Updated On: Mon, 06 Nov 2023 17:59:02 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The government of Sindh has announced public holidays on Nov 9, on account of Iqbal Day, and Nov 13 for celebration of Diwali.

The government of Sindh issued notifications in this regard on Monday.

As per the notifications, there would be a holiday on November 9 and 13 for the celebrations of birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal and Diwali for Hindus, respectively.