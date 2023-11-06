CJP Isa seeks report on construction of judicial complex on historical site in Kallar Kahar

Mon, 06 Nov 2023 18:51:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has taken notice of the construction of the Judicial Complex of Lahore High Court on a historical site in Kallar Kahar.

As per sources, the chief justice sought a report from the registrar of the Lahore High Court on construction of Judicial Complex at the 500 old historical garden at Kallar Kahar.

It is pertinent to mention here the complex was built at the first Mughal Garden of the subcontinent.