Bilawal says next PM won't be from Lahore

Updated On: Mon, 06 Nov 2023 21:04:46 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the PPP cannot be defeated even if the so-called political opponents join hands against his party.

Talking to the media in Karachi on Monday, the PPP chairman said that this time, the people of Pakistan would not choose a prime minister from Lahore.

He said the people of Pakistan showed their trust in the PPP in by-polls as they knew that only the PPP could resolve their issues as per the Shaheed Bhutto’s manifesto.

He was of the view that people from Karachi to Kashmir were with the PPP and the local bodies election had proved the fact.

“The people will vote the PPP on February 8 enabling the party to make a clean sweep in the elections. Inflation and poverty are at the highest levels and to cope with the issue a people-friendly government is need of the hour. The PPP has always been working on the projects of the public interests,” said Bilawal.

To a question about the PML-N, he said the questions should be put up with those who were running away from the municipal and by-elections in November.

Talking about the May 9 incidents, he said the people who were being dragged in the May 9 happening for nothing should immediately be released and the people who were involved would never be forgiven by the political parties and people of Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi should remain in the office unless new president takes the charge, he concluded.

