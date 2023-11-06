Envoy Scanlon takes up Canada-Pakistan ties with PM Kakar

Pakistan Pakistan Envoy Scanlon takes up Canada-Pakistan ties with PM Kakar

Envoy Scanlon takes up Canada-Pakistan ties with PM Kakar

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Nov 2023 22:59:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and discussed matters related to mutual interests.

According to a press release issued by the PM’s Office on Monday, PM Kakar and high commissioner Scanlon discussed the various aspects of Canada-Pakistan bilateral relations, including Canada’s development programmes in Pakistan, post-floods humanitarian support, economic and trade ties as well as Canadian investments in Pakistan, particularly in the Reko Diq project.

The prime minister emphasised the significance of strong ties between the two countries.

He highlighted the steps being undertaken by the Pakistan government in priority areas for the economy stability, facilitation of foreign investment through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and repatriation of illegal foreigners.

The Canadian high commissioner appreciated the support extended by the government of Pakistan to Canada’s Afghan relocation programme.