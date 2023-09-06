Zardari, Bilawal pay tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

Pakistan Pakistan Zardari, Bilawal pay tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

Bhutto gave nuclear while Benazir introduced missile programme: Zardari

06 September,2023 06:29 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Former President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the martyrs on Defence Day and highlighted the contributions of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto in strengthening the defence of the country through nuclear and missile technology.

Ex-president Zardari emphasised the importance of a strong defence, adherence to the constitution, and an empowered parliament for the security of the country. He said that Bhutto gave nuclear programme and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto introduced the missile technology in the country.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saluted the Pakistani nation for their courage and bravery and extended tribute to the families of the martyrs.

He said that President Zardari raised the salaries of the soldiers to 100 percent during his tenure.

He praised the historic and outstanding performance of the People's Party in national defence and credited Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for their strategic gifts in defence innovation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also vowed to continue supporting the Kashmiri people and playing a role in safeguarding the security of the country.