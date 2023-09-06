Govt to ensure solution to all problems being faced by business community: PM

Pakistan Pakistan Govt to ensure solution to all problems being faced by business community: PM

He was speaking to Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori

06 September,2023 03:46 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar says the government will ensure solution to all the problems being faced by the business community of Karachi.

He was speaking to Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The governor apprised the prime minister of the administrative affairs and law and order situation of Sindh province.

He also presented proposals regarding electricity rates to the prime minister on behalf of the traders and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The prime minister thanked the governor and directed the authorities concerned for holding detailed consultations over these suggestions. He also instructed to submit report soon after holding consultations on these proposals.



