Mohsin Naqvi visits Sialkot hospital, inquires after patients

06 September,2023 03:39 pm

SIALKOT (Web Desk) - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital in Sialkot to review medical facilities being provided to the patients.

He also visited various wards of the hospital and inquired after the patients.

The chief minister also inspected Rangpura police station in Sialkot and reviewed the action of front desk on various applications.

Meanwhile, he also visited Sambrial Road and directed the secretary Communication and Works to complete its construction and restoration.



