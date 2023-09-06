In-focus

Chinese new Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong arrives in Islamabad

He was warmly welcomed by Pakistani officials and representatives of the Embassy,

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Chinese new Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday arrived in Islamabad to assume the charge.

The Ambassador was warmly welcomed by Pakistani officials and representatives of the Embassy, said a news release issued.

Ambassador Jiang is committed to strengthening China’s ironclad friendship and all-weather strategic cooperation with Pakistan. 

