Chinese new Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong arrives in Islamabad

Pakistan Pakistan Chinese new Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong arrives in Islamabad

He was warmly welcomed by Pakistani officials and representatives of the Embassy,

06 September,2023 05:00 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Chinese new Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday arrived in Islamabad to assume the charge.

The Ambassador was warmly welcomed by Pakistani officials and representatives of the Embassy, said a news release issued.

— Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) September 6, 2023

Ambassador Jiang is committed to strengthening China’s ironclad friendship and all-weather strategic cooperation with Pakistan.