Caretaker PM Kakar for good roads to access resources

Pakistan Pakistan Caretaker PM Kakar for good roads to access resources

Caretaker PM Kakar for good roads to access resources

05 September,2023 06:10 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said on Tuesday that road infrastructure needs to be improved to access natural resources.

A high-level meeting regarding the petroleum division was held in which a detailed briefing was given to the Caretaker Prime Minister regarding the performance of the division.

The caretaker PM was briefed that the Division is trying to find more natural resources in the country. It was also told that priority is being given to projects of pipelines for transporting oil and gas from various deposits. Moreover, the promotion of foreign investment in the mining sector is also a matter of concern.

On this occasion, the Caretaker premier said that more steps need to be taken to fully utilise the immense natural resources of Pakistan.

He directed that strict actions should be taken to stop illegal mining and all legal requirements should be completed for the early appointment of the head of the Oil and Gas Development Authority.