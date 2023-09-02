9/5 unrest: PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh remanded in police custody

Pakistan Pakistan 9/5 unrest: PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh remanded in police custody

ATC dismisses Sheikh's bail plea

02 September,2023 06:19 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Saturday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh to police on a three-day physical remand.

Sheikh, the PTI Sindh president, was produced before the court in connection with a case filed against him with the Mubina Police Station.

During the hearing, the investigation officer stated before the court that the PTI leader had instigated party workers for the May 9 mayhem, adding that it was on his instructions that a police van and certain other installations were attacked and destroyed.

The policeman requested the court that Sheikh be handed over to the police for further investigation.



Upon this, the court, while dismissing Sheikh’s bail plea, remanded him in police custody for three days.