Islamabad court grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in terror case

IHC has also ordered authorities from arresting him in any other case

02 September,2023 06:00 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the federal capital on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari in a terror case.

The development comes a day after the same court sent her to jail judicial remand in the case.

The ATC judge had directed the authorities to keep her in a women’s police station in Islamabad until her bail hearing today (Saturday).

Mazari was arrested with Ali Wazir, a leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), on Aug 20 on the charges of sedition in Islamabad. Both got bail in the case on Aug 28 but Mazari was taken into custody by the Islamabad police as she came out of the Adiala jail in a freshly filed terror case.

Their arrests were made after she was spotted in a video speaking against the state institutions in a rally organised by the PTM.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has barred the authorities from arresting Ms Mazari in any case.

IHC’s Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the order as he heard petitions filed by the rights lawyer, seeking details of cases registered against her and protective bail.

The high court directed secretary interior, IGP Islamabad, DG FIA and others from arresting Imaan Mazari, adding that it would be ensured that the lawyer would not be taken out of the Islamabad premises.



