GB govt opts to call in army to preserve peace, security

GB govt opts to call in army to preserve peace, security

Section 144 to be imposed in big cities across region

02 September,2023 05:38 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Gilgit-Baltistan government has opted to call in the army to ensure peace and security in the region.

According to the GB Information Department, Section 144 will be imposed in big cities across the region, and personnel of the Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) deployed alongside GB scouts.

There will be a complete ban on any unlawful gatherings and road blockades.

A handout issued by the information department added that a meeting of the Parliamentary Peace Committee chaired by the chief minister the other day decided that legal action would be taken against those insulting the beliefs and holy personalities of any religion in public meetings.