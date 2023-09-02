Britain, Canada advise their citizens against travelling to different parts of Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Britain, Canada advise their citizens against travelling to different parts of Pakistan

Especially focus on Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan

02 September,2023 02:50 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Citing the risk of terrorism and violent protests, the United Kingdom has updated its advisory, directing the British nationals against travelling to different parts of Pakistan – a day after the Canadian government issued similar directions.

According to the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), they should avoid all travel to Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts of erstwhile tribal area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The list also includes Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner, Lower Dir and Peshawar districts.

️ We've updated our travel advice. @FCDOGovUK advises against all but essential travel to the region of Gilgit Baltistan due to recent demonstrations and protests in the area. https://t.co/sSjUzNaUee — UK in Pakistan (@ukinpakistan) September 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the British nationals have been advised against using N45 from the north of the Mardan Ring Road to the edge of Chitral district – and the section of the N35 (or Karakoram Highway) between the Mansehra Ring Road and the N15/N35 Chilas Interchange.

On the other hand, the advisory covers the entire Balochistan province, excluding the southern coastal region, as well as the region in Azad Kashmir within 10 miles of the Line of Control (LoC), dividing the regions administered by Pakistan and India.

At the same time, the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Gilgit-Baltistan, Arandu town and the road between Mirkhani and Arandu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the southern coast of Balochistan.

In the case of Sindh, the advisory applied to Nawabshah (Shaheed Benazirabad) and region located north of the city.

The British government has warned of violent political rallies and protests, some of which may have an anti-western dimension.

It also says that “terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Pakistan” and added that there’s a high threat of terrorism, kidnapping and sectarian violence throughout the country, including the major cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi – with the westerners may be directly targeted.

WHAT DOES CANADA SAY?



The Canadian government too cited a threat of terrorism while describing the security situation in Pakistan as fragile and unpredictable.

We have added a regional risk level for the #GilgitBalistan region of #Pakistan to “Avoid all travel” due to violent protests. More info here: https://t.co/ByyQyYeF3W pic.twitter.com/1acaL6P6CZ — Travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) August 31, 2023

In this connection, it warned of possible targeted killings and kidnappings, armed assaults, suicide bombings and improvised explosive devices.

About the possible targets, it mentioned sects or minority groups; government and military assets as well as personnel; places of worship; airports and other transportation hubs and networks; public areas such as tourist attractions, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shopping centres, markets, hotels and other sites frequented by foreigners; elections-related events and polling stations; and civil aviation facilities, including aircraft.

It advised against all travel to Gilgit-Baltistan and the areas within 50 kilometres of the border with Afghanistan and within 10 kilometres of China, India and Iran.

Entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa except Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Buner and Chitral as well as Balochistan fall in the category.

