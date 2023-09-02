PAF JF-17 Thunder participates in multi-national exercise 'Bright Star 2023' at Egypt

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent will showcase its exceptional capabilities at the Multi-national Air Exercise “Bright Star 2023” that kicked off at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base, Egypt alongside its JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, dedicated air and ground crew.

Originally established as a bilateral training event between the United States and Egypt during the Camp David Accord of 1977, Bright Star Exercise has evolved into a significant multi-national endeavor, a PAF news release said on Saturday.

Since 1995, nations from around the world have been invited to participate in the mega exercise, transforming it into one of the largest and most intricate joint air force exercises globally.

The exercise aimed to promote interoperability among the participating nations, fostering shared learning opportunities.

Designed to simulate realistic aerial warfare scenarios, Exercise Bright Star provides an invaluable opportunity for participating Air Forces to assess their operational readiness in real-time.

Over the course of two weeks, the exercise will bring together air, naval, and ground assets of the participating nations in the desert terrain of North-West Cairo, Egypt. A total of 34 countries including Pakistan, the United States of America, India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar will be participating in this prestigious event.

In light of the complex security environment and contemporary strategic challenges, exercises like Bright Star 2023 enable the Pakistan Air Force to enhance its interoperability with friendly nations.

Apart from strengthening military relations, this exercise will facilitate the practice of integrated employment of combat and combat support assets.

It will also provide an opportunity to formulate and validate tactics against contemporary threats, ensuring preparedness for any future contingencies.

Pakistan Air Force looks forward to contributing to the success of this multinational exercise. Through such endeavors, PAF reaffirms its commitment to regional stability, international cooperation, and the continuous development of own capabilities.