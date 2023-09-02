Parvez Elahi ends up in Attock jail, wife moves LHC for contempt

Police officials from Islamabad had arrested him Friday after being released on LHC orders

02 September,2023 01:34 pm

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – As Parvez Elahi – a former Punjab chief minister who is also the PTI president – was shifted to District Jail Attock, his wife on Saturday moved the top provincial court against the arrest.

In her petition, she has taken the stance that Elahi’s arrest is in violation of judiciary’s orders and thus the authorities committed contempt of court.

Earlier on Friday, Elahi was transported to Attock jail – the same prison where his party chief is currently imprisoned on judicial remand in the cipher case.

The PTI chairman was initially sent there after being convicted and sentenced in the Toshakhana case. Although the Islamabad High Court suspended his sentence, he was later arrested in the cipher case as the FIA managed to get his judicial remand.

Meanwhile, arrangements had been finalised for housing Elahi at Adiala prison – Central Jail Rawalpindi – but he was shifted to Attock instead after a detailed medical check-up at PIMS [Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences – the top hospital of Islamabad].

It was the Islamabad Police who arrested him under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) from Lahore’s Zahoor Elahi Road. He was going to his home after being released on the orders passed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a case pertaining to financial irregularities initiated by NAB.

Directing the officials to shift him to his residence safely, Justice Amjad Farooq had mentioned in his written order that neither NAB nor any other agency/ authority would detain Elahi while he won’t also be subjected to arrest under any law.

However, the police officials from Islamabad intercepted and later shifted him to Islamabad in a helicopter. Latif Khosa – the lea member of the PTI legal team – was travelling with him at the time of his latest arrest.

And on Saturday, Elahi’s wife challenged the arrest, saying that it was an illegal move as the LHC had already stopped the authorities from arresting or detaining him in any case or under any law.