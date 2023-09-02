PTI chief's bail plea in cipher case adjourned till Sept 4

PTI chairman’s lawyers Babar Awan, Salman Safdar advance arguments on bail application

02 September,2023 11:59 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The hearing on PTI chairman's bail application in the cipher case was adjourned till September 4.

Judge of the court established under Special Secrets Act Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain conducted hearing on PTI chairman's bail application in the cipher case.

According to sources, Babar Awan and Salman Safdar, the lawyers of PTI chairman, advanced arguments on the bail application. Salman Safdar said the lawyers of PTI chairman should not be obstructed in Attock Jail.

Lawyers had to walk one and a half kilometers every time they went to Attock Jail. A petition has been filed against the trial in Attock Jail.

During the hearing, Shah Mahmood Qureshi's lawyer Ali Bukhari also appeared in the court and said that he would like to present arguments on his client's bail application today.

Sources said the lawyers of PTI chairman requested the court to hear the arguments on the bail plea today (Saturday). However, FIA’s special prosecutor opposed PTI lawyers’ request.

They said the special prosecutor objected to applications filed by PTI's legal team in the Islamabad High Court and requested to adjourn the hearing on the bail application.

Sources added that during the hearing, the FIA prosecutor said PTI chief had filed petitions related to the case in the IHC. Former prime minister’s lawyer Intizar Panjotha said they were ready to withdraw the petitions from the high court. He said the high court had not issued any stay on the bail application.

The FIA prosecutor said hearing of the case had been adjourned so nothing could be done now. Sources said after hearing arguments of both parties, the judge of the special court adjourned hearing on PTI chairman's bail application till September 4.