Eight terrorists eliminated in Balochistan encounters

Pakistan Pakistan Eight terrorists eliminated in Balochistan encounters

Operations carried out in Washuk and Quetta

02 September,2023 09:54 am

QUETTA (Dunya News/Web Desk) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed eight terrorists in separate incidents in Balochistan during the past 24 hours, as Pakistan’s largest province grapples with terrorism and violence continuing since 2000s.

Five of them were eliminated as the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) raided a house at Basima – a town and tehsil headquarter in Washuk district which also borders Balochistan to its west – on a tipoff.

However, the terrorists opened fire on law enforcers, triggering a gun battle that lasted for some time. As a result, five of these terrorists were eliminated while three others managed to escape the scene.

The CTD managed to seize a large quantity of weapons and ammunition as they searched the premises used a hideout and are working on confirming the identity of the dead terrorists.

And in Quetta, the CTD spokesperson said, they safely recovered a child and killed three abductors, who were stated to be the members an outlawed organisation.

The CTD carried out operation after these terrorists had kidnapped the child for ransom and also seized arms and ammunition from their hideout.

