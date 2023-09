FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

They expressed satisfaction at convergence of views on all major regional and global issues.

02 September,2023 04:49 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Friday here held a meeting with ambassador of Turkiye Dr Mehmet Paçaci and discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to sources, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Dr Mehmet Paçaci reviewed Pakistan-Turkiye ties and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

FM, Kuwaiti envoy discuss ties

Ambassador of Kuwait Nassar Abdulrahman Almutairi called on Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Friday here.

Salient aspects of bilateral cooperation geared to further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kuwait were discussed at the meeting.