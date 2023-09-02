Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry denied bail in May 9 cases

Bails cancelled for non-compliance of cases

02 September,2023 11:33 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a significant development in the May 9 cases, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday dismissed bail petitions of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry.

Judge Abhar Gul conducted hearing of the May 9 cases in the Lahore anti-terrorism court. The court ordered cancellation of the bail of Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhary for non-compliance of the cases.

It should be noted that Qureshi is currently in Adiala Jail on judicial remand in the cipher case.

