Special court judge reaches Attock jail to hear cipher case against PTI chief

Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Zul-Qarnain drove his own car to Attock jail

30 August,2023 10:08 am

ATTOCK (Dunya News) - Official Secrets Act Court Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain has reached Attock Jail to hear the cipher case against Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Zul-Qarnain drove his own car to Attock jail where he will hear the cipher case against the PTI chief.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Law issued a notification for case hearing in the Attock jail. Following security reasons, the hearing of the cipher case has been shifted to the prison.

On the other hand, the police did not allow the Chairman PTI's legal team to go inside the jail. The police said that only one lawyer would be allowed to go inside the prison. However, the all the lawyers of the legal team want to go inside.

