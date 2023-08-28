IHC resumes hearing of PTI chief's appeal gainst Toshakhana sentence

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Islamabad High Court on Monday resumed hearing of PTI Chairman’s appeal against his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri started hearing the appeal. The lawyer of the election commission Amjad Pervaiz was presenting arguments. He was unable to attend the previous hearing due to his poor health.

The chief justice had ordered Pervaiz to ensure his presence at the next hearing. The court had remarked that if he remained absent, a verdict will be pronounced based on the record available.

On the other hand, on August 26, a team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigated PTI chief in Attock Jail in the US cipher case.

The former prime minister was questioned about the alleged disappearance of the cipher. The FIA cybercrime team under the leadership of Deputy Director Ayaz investigated the former prime minister.

The suspect was questioned for more than an hour regarding the illegal use and disappearance of the cipher.

An FIR in the cipher case was registered against him, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other party leaders under the Official Secrets Act and the PPC over illegal use of and misplacement of the cipher.

PTI chief is serving a sentence in Attock Jail in the Toshakhana criminal case, awarded by the sessions court of Islamabad.

Additional district and sessions judge Humayun Dilawar who sentenced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in Toshakhana case, was posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD). According to the notification issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) additional registrar, judge Dilawar is now required to report to the Islamabad High Court. The PTI chairman was arrested for the second time in three months on August 6, following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.