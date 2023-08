Hearing of cipher case will be held in Attock Jail

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain will hear cipher case in Attock Jail.

29 August,2023 11:40 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The hearing of the cipher case against the PTI chairman will be held in Attock Jail.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain will hear the cipher case in Attock Jail.

The Ministry of Law has also issued a notification to set up a special court at the jail for the cipher case for tomorrow.