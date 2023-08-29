JIT formed to probe social media campaign against IHC chief justice

Justice Aamer Farooq is hearing petitions of Imran khan in Toshakhana case

29 August,2023 09:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe a social media campaign against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The minister has issued a notification in this regard, stating that it would comprise officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and police.

A directory of FIA Cyber Crime Wing has appointed the JIT’s convener. The ministry has given two weeks to the probe team to submit its report on the mud-slinging campaign against the IHC chief justice.

The FIA Headquarters in Islamabad has been notified as head office of the JIT.

A campaign was launched against the judge after he adjourned hearing on petitions filed by the PTI chief against his conviction and sentence in the Toshakhana case.

The users, who were part of the campaign, had shared derogatory remarks against the chief justice for not ordering the release of the PTI chairman.

