Former MPAs call on Maryam Nawaz

29 August,2023 08:21 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President (SVP) and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif met former members of the Punjab Assembly from Sialkot.

Arshad Javed Waraich, Rana Arif Harnah, Hafiz Shahid Nadeem, Tariq Sobhani, Naveed Ashraf, Zeeshan Rafiq, Rana Abdul Sattar, Chaudhry Ikram, Rana Shaukat, Rana Afzal, Gulnaz Shujaat, Abdul Rehman were among those who met the party leader.

In the meeting, party organisation, political strategy came under discussion. Maryam gave the task of forming women wing and youth wing at the union council level.