No practical relief for PTI chief as cipher case entails arrest

Pakistan Pakistan No practical relief for PTI chief as cipher case entails arrest

Sent on judicial remand till Aug 30

29 August,2023 03:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The PTI chairman was arrested in the cipher case after the Islamabad High Court suspended his sentence in the Toshakhana case on Tuesday.

The former prime minister was sent to jail on judicial remand till Aug 30 in the cipher case. Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain of the special court established under Official Secrets Act announced the decision. The court order was sent to the Attock Jail superintendent.

The court also ordered the PTI chairman to be produced on Aug 30.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentence awarded by the trial court to the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case and ordered his release.

Also Read: IHC suspends PTI chairman's sentence in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the PTI chairman's sentence awarded to him in the Toshakhana case. A two-member division bench of the IHC announced the decision which was reserved on Monday. The court also ordered the authorities to release the former prime minister from jail on bail after submitting surety bonds of Rs100,000.

The Islamabad High Court chief justice announced the short verdict. The detailed judgement will be released shortly.

The IHC on Monday reserved its judgement on the PTI chairman’s appeal against his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case.