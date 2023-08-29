Met Office predicts hot and dry weather in plain areas

Pakistan Pakistan Met Office predicts hot and dry weather in plain areas

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

29 August,2023 05:57 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Islamabad, and some parts of Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country on Monday with temperature surging up to 42°C.

