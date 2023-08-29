Govt to assist ECP in holding election as per schedule: Solangi

Solangi said the caretaker government was committed to hold the election in a peaceful environment.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said the government would assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the general election in accordance with its time-table.

“It is the foremost priority of the government to assist the ECP in holding the election in a free, fair and transparent manner,” the minister said. “We will fulfill our limited role in line with the constitution,” he remarked.

He said it was the responsibility of the ECP to hold the election, and under Article 51 of the Constitution, the electoral body was bound to hold the election in accordance with the fresh census, approved by the Council of Common Interests

The ECP would have to give 54 days to the political parties for the electoral campaign once the delimitations were completed, he added.

Solangi said the ECP would decide the date of election which was a constitutional body. He said the government would take steps to improve law and order situation in the country.

The minister said the government would hand over the country to the elected government in better shape by strengthening the national economy. “It is our responsibility to strengthen the economy and we will make all-out efforts for the purpose,” he remarked.

“The courts are open, the media is free, if anyone has any complaint, they can approach the appropriate forums,” the minister said. He said the caretaker government was committed to hold the election in a peaceful and conducive environment.

