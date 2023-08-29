JI asks ECP to complete election process within 90 days

JI delegation urged the ECP to announce election schedule along with delimitation of constituencies.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A delegation from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and urged the commission to ensure the completion of the election process within the constitutionally mandated 90-day period.

In discussions with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and other senior officials of the commission, the JI delegation reminded the ECP that the election schedule should have been announced alongside the delimitation schedule that the commission had declared the previous week.

The delegation expressed the view that the ECP should have initiated this consultation process at an earlier time, pointing out that the premature dissolution of the national and provincial assemblies could have been avoided.

They also highlighted that previous governments should have taken steps to ensure timely census and Council of Common Interest (CCI) meetings, enabling the Election Commission to finalize constituency processes before the assemblies’ term expired or they were dissolved.

The Election Commission assured the delegation to complete the delimitation process as soon as possible and elections will be held immediately after that. It said that the commission will ensure completion of delimitation of constituencies and updating of electoral rolls simultaneously.

The Chief Election Commissioner appreciated the proposals and said that the commission will give them due consideration.

Talking about the code of conduct, he said that all the political parties will be consulted again on this matter. He said monitoring of the polling process will be ensured for which a state of the art Monitoring Control Room has been established.

