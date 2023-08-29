PM, Lord Aamer Safraz discuss ways to enhance Pakistan-UK ties

29 August,2023 04:30 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday held a meeting with member of House of Lords of British Parliament Lord Aamer Sarfraz and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Reaffirming the importance Pakistan attached to its ties with the UK, the Prime Minister discussed ways and means to further expand Pakistan-UK cooperation in areas of importance, particularly trade, investment, development and people-to-people contacts.

The Prime Minister lauded the accomplishments of British Pakistanis, several of whom now hold positions of eminence in the British political system. He expressed the hope that our diaspora would continue to play an active role in elevating Pakistan-UK ties to greater heights.

Lord Sarfraz congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment to the august office.

